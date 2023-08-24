Icon Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of WFC stock opened at $41.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.13. The company has a market cap of $152.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

