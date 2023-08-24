Lufax (NYSE:LU) Cut to Sell at UBS Group

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LU. Macquarie raised shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lufax from $1.90 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lufax from $2.50 to $1.80 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Lufax from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.97.

Shares of Lufax stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78. Lufax has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.71.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Lufax had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lufax will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 2.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 111,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lufax by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lufax by 1,344.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Lufax by 2.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lufax by 275.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. 18.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

