EBOS Group (OTCMKTS:EBOSF) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

EBOS Group (OTCMKTS:EBOSF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

EBOS Group Limited engages in the marketing, wholesale, and distribution of healthcare, medical, pharmaceutical, and animal care products in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Healthcare and Animal Care segments. The company provides healthcare logistics; medication management solutions; pharmacy management software; loyalty, generics, compliance, business intelligence, and store software services; and multi-brand retail pharmacy services.

