JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target to $240.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VMC. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $227.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.47.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $217.06 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $147.64 and a 52-week high of $229.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.27. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.78.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,151,069.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vulcan Materials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 3.1% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.8% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

