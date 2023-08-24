Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Now Covered by Scotiabank

Stock analysts at Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

OTCMKTS MRETF opened at $9.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97. Martinrea International has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $11.30.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

