Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Oppenheimer

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.44% from the company’s current price.

BOWL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Bowlero from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Bowlero to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.14.

Get Bowlero alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bowlero

Bowlero Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowlero

Shares of NYSE:BOWL opened at $10.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Bowlero has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $17.45.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowlero during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bowlero by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Bowlero in the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Bowlero by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Bowlero by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the period.

Bowlero Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.