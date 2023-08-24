Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $26.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $42.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.36. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll purchased 5,172 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,201. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walgreens Boots Alliance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 78.0% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 8,368 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 35,722 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 17,416 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,696 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 12,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

