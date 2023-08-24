Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Given New $490.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $470.00 to $490.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.80% from the stock’s current price.

MLM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $416.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.43.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $442.25 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $298.32 and a 52-week high of $463.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $397.30.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total transaction of $223,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,304.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,678.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total transaction of $223,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,304.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 212.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

