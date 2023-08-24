Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) PT Raised to $200.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.80.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $180.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.33. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $101.98 and a 1-year high of $194.05.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.68% and a net margin of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $601.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $852,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,771,044.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eagle Materials news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $852,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,771,044.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $182,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,993.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,742,121. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Materials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 77.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 681.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Articles

