Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 3,638.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Honda Motor by 1,148.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 5.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of HMC stock opened at $31.51 on Thursday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $32.62. The company has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura cut shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Macquarie upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honda Motor in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honda Motor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Honda Motor

About Honda Motor

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.