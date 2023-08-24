TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 311,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,534 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $19,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRU. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 58.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in TransUnion by 339.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRU opened at $78.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $82.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 65.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.37.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. TransUnion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRU. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TransUnion from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.53.

In related news, EVP Abhi Dhar sold 3,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 18,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $1,375,830.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,608.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhi Dhar sold 3,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,533 shares of company stock worth $2,731,982 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

