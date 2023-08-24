Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management reduced its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth about $30,223,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hillenbrand by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,544,000 after purchasing an additional 438,427 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 978,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,063,000 after buying an additional 292,538 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 20.4% in the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,630,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,498,000 after buying an additional 276,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hillenbrand in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Hillenbrand news, Director Helen W. Cornell acquired 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.65 per share, for a total transaction of $252,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,980. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hillenbrand news, SVP Ulrich Bartel sold 6,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $322,801.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,659.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Helen W. Cornell purchased 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.65 per share, with a total value of $252,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,173,709. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $46.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.46. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $53.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.00 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

