Credit Suisse AG Buys 77,617 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,617 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.16% of UDR worth $21,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 6,400.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 476.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in UDR by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $38.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.35. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $48.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.37%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.97.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

