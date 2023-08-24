MAI Capital Management Reduces Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

MAI Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.76, for a total transaction of $2,561,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total value of $9,444,272.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.76, for a total transaction of $2,561,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,602 shares of company stock valued at $51,247,446. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDG. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $920.54.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $865.77 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $499.63 and a 52-week high of $940.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $874.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $799.23.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $1.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

