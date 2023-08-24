Credit Suisse AG Purchases 2,271 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.23% of Boston Properties worth $19,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $857,967,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 107,870.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,991,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,889,000 after buying an additional 5,985,706 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 801.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,923,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,077,000 after buying an additional 1,709,663 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 958.2% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,307,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Boston Properties by 527.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,150,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,726,000 after acquiring an additional 966,887 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Boston Properties

In related news, Director Carol B. Einiger bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.41 per share, for a total transaction of $474,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

BXP stock opened at $64.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.98. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $87.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BXP shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.05.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Free Report

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets- Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

