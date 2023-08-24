Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Ball were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Ball by 10.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 139,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Ball by 25.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

BALL stock opened at $52.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.12. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $62.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

