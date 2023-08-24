LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,362 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $20,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IHF opened at $251.64 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a one year low of $240.08 and a one year high of $282.37. The firm has a market cap of $956.23 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.30.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

