Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $28,000 in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 483 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $468,000. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 48,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 431,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,132,000 after acquiring an additional 58,040 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 354,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 60,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of PHM stock opened at $79.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.87 and its 200-day moving average is $67.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.38. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $86.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 29.58%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PHM. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.27.

View Our Latest Report on PHM

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.