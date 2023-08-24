Credit Suisse AG Acquires 25,046 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 304,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,046 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Catalent were worth $20,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the first quarter valued at about $800,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter worth about $421,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 32.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 101,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after buying an additional 24,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Catalent by 4.9% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 36,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter.

In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $69,988.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,057,940.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,889 shares of company stock valued at $89,248 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $45.35 on Thursday. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $104.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.14, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.51.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTLT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Catalent from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.92.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

