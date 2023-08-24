Credit Suisse AG Has $19.94 Million Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Cincinnati Financial worth $19,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 30,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 17.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 6,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of CINF opened at $104.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.14 and its 200-day moving average is $107.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 6.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

