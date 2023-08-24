Credit Suisse AG Sells 144,581 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,581 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $19,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in HealthEquity by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at about $638,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 68.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 116,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 47,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $67.11 on Thursday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $79.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -671.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.80 and its 200 day moving average is $61.11.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $244.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.85 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 19,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,177,630.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,475.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $652,929.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,772.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 19,588 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,177,630.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,475.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HQY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

