Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,914 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $20,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,305,534,000 after acquiring an additional 30,476 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,152,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $484,525,000 after purchasing an additional 155,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 846,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $405,443,000 after purchasing an additional 25,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $182,528,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

BIO opened at $385.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $390.10 and a 200 day moving average of $423.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.63 and a 52-week high of $516.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $681.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.96 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total transaction of $72,923.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total transaction of $72,923.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total value of $115,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 998 shares of company stock worth $378,025 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BIO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.00.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

