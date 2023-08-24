Icon Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GEM. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 270.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,584,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,875 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 934.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,228,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,053 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,911,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,902,000 after acquiring an additional 711,107 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,874.6% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 668,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,916,000 after acquiring an additional 634,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,303,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,899,000 after acquiring an additional 359,989 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $29.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.82. The company has a market cap of $966.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $31.59.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

