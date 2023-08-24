Icon Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Mplx by 8.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 15,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 10.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 40.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 176,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 51,225 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the first quarter valued at $717,000. Finally, Grey Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the first quarter valued at $631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Mplx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

Mplx Stock Performance

NYSE:MPLX opened at $34.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.42. The company has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 35.93%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.28%.

About Mplx

(Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.