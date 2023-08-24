Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the construction company on Monday, September 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th.

Patrick Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 79.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Patrick Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Patrick Industries to earn $8.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $81.31 on Thursday. Patrick Industries has a 1 year low of $41.75 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.98. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.05. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $920.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Patrick Industries news, President Jeff Rodino sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,554,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Jeff Rodino sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,554,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kip B. Ellis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 112,280 shares in the company, valued at $9,543,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,100 shares of company stock worth $5,050,934 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

