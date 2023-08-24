Icon Wealth Partners LLC Invests $311,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 822.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1,264.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Snowflake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Snowflake from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Snowflake from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 1,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $163.80 per share, for a total transaction of $299,917.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,016.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin acquired 1,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $163.80 per share, for a total transaction of $299,917.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,016.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $300,510.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,366,403.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 634,791 shares of company stock worth $112,514,182 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $155.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.35 and its 200 day moving average is $159.64. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.27 and a 52-week high of $205.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. Snowflake’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.