Icon Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.83.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $379.11 on Thursday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $239.82 and a 12 month high of $393.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $370.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.40. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $295.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total value of $524,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,786,600.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,624,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total transaction of $524,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,831 shares in the company, valued at $24,786,600.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

