Icon Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,213 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 19,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.85.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $178.29 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.55 and a fifty-two week high of $255.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

