Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citi Trends had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $173.55 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.

Citi Trends Stock Performance

CTRN stock opened at $25.03 on Thursday. Citi Trends has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $208.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 2.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 303.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 707.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Citi Trends in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citi Trends in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

