iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:CVD)

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 25th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th.
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of TSE:CVD opened at C$16.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.87. iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF has a 12 month low of C$16.01 and a 12 month high of C$17.57.
