9,240 Shares in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Purchased by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $264,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,172,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,028,398.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $264,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,172,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,028,398.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $794,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 551,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,608,069.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,353,900. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.65.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZI opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average of $23.81. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $48.82. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 60.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $308.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.33 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

