LondonMetric Property Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 2.40 (LON:LMP)

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Monday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LondonMetric Property Trading Up 1.8 %

LON LMP opened at GBX 182 ($2.32) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -343.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 175.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 180.74. LondonMetric Property has a 1 year low of GBX 157.76 ($2.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 230 ($2.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.97, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Insider Transactions at LondonMetric Property

In other LondonMetric Property news, insider Alistair Elliott purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 159 ($2.03) per share, for a total transaction of £15,900 ($20,285.79). In other news, insider Martin McGann sold 121,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.23), for a total value of £213,456.25 ($272,335.10). Also, insider Alistair Elliott acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.03) per share, for a total transaction of £15,900 ($20,285.79). Corporate insiders own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 214 ($2.73).

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 16.5 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

