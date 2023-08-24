JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Plans Dividend of $0.41 (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.4101 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $24.06 on Thursday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $24.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.82.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,844,072.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,388 over the last quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 32,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 63,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.