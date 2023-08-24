JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Plans Dividend of $0.41 (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.4101 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th.
Shares of NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $24.06 on Thursday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $24.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.82.
In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,844,072.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,388 over the last quarter.
