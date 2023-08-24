Icon Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WTM. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 73.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:WTM opened at $1,541.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.42. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1,172.00 and a 52-week high of $1,617.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,487.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,442.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 65.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on White Mountains Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at White Mountains Insurance Group

In related news, Director Mountains Insurance Grou White purchased 5,916,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,168,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,856,814 shares in the company, valued at $228,568,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

