First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Plans $0.06 Dividend

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0606 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th.
First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 3.0 %
OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $25.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.55. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 5.88%. On average, analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.
About First Quantum Minerals
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
