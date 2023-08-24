First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Plans $0.06 Dividend

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0606 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 3.0 %

OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $25.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.55. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 5.88%. On average, analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FQVLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on First Quantum Minerals

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.