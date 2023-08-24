Icon Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 32,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $229,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $53.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.90. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $56.63. The stock has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.