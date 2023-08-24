UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.88 (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.88 per share by the healthcare conglomerate on Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%.

UnitedHealth Group has raised its dividend by an average of 15.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. UnitedHealth Group has a payout ratio of 27.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to earn $27.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $489.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $488.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $487.21.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNH shares. UBS Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $577.53.

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,268,753,000 after buying an additional 11,812,017 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,210,004,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,289,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 68,109.3% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 856,709 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $85,671,000 after purchasing an additional 855,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

