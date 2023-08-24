Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to Issue $0.86 Quarterly Dividend

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.86 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.

Analog Devices has increased its dividend by an average of 12.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Analog Devices has a payout ratio of 34.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Analog Devices to earn $10.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $177.48 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $200.10. The company has a market cap of $88.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,051 shares of company stock worth $15,886,215 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 267.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.