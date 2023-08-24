Icon Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 16,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSM. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 106,352 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 196,837 shares during the period. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $16.93 on Thursday. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.02.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 75.74%. The business had revenue of $117.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.33 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

