17,534 Shares in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Purchased by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 230.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Bloom Energy by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of BE opened at $14.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $27.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BE. TheStreet cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bloom Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,087 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $189,476.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,784,341.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,087 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $189,476.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,784,341.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 1,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $35,986.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,941.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,257 shares of company stock valued at $353,433. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bloom Energy

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.