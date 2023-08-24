Icon Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $338,000 Investment in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,448,000 after buying an additional 35,121 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,338,000 after buying an additional 294,103 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,283,000 after purchasing an additional 124,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Medpace by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,207,000 after purchasing an additional 21,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Medpace by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Trading Up 0.6 %

MEDP opened at $249.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.37. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.30 and a 12 month high of $269.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.80 and a 200 day moving average of $216.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $460.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.75 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 72.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, CFO Kevin M. Brady sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,785,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin M. Brady sold 7,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $10,898,284.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,233,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,562,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,979 shares of company stock valued at $21,903,170 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MEDP shares. 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Medpace in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Medpace from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.67.

About Medpace

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Articles

