The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Stake Lowered by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Buckle were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Buckle by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Buckle by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 33,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Buckle by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Buckle by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Buckle by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Buckle Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BKE opened at $36.69 on Thursday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.18 and a 12-month high of $50.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.57.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Buckle had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 57.52%. The firm had revenue of $292.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Buckle in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Buckle from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Buckle news, SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $568,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,375.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

