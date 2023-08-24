Icon Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 353.7% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 21,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 17,143 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 110,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SHM opened at $46.78 on Thursday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $47.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.04.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

