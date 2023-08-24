ECP Emerging Growth Limited (ASX:ECP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

ECP Emerging Growth Limited (ASX:ECP – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Monday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 27th. This is an increase from ECP Emerging Growth’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
ECP Emerging Growth Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.35.
ECP Emerging Growth Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ECP Emerging Growth
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 4 Off-Price Retailers that are Worth the Price
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 3 Gaming Stocks to Bet On For Gains in 2024
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Hot Nasdaq Stocks to Ride This Fall
Receive News & Ratings for ECP Emerging Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECP Emerging Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.