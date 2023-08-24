Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott Sells 30,210 Shares of Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $2,505,013.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $84.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.81 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $622.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.14 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 18.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXAS. Benchmark lowered Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

