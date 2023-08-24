Smithfield Trust Co Makes New $52,000 Investment in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.8% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 122.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Up 0.3 %

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $50.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $56.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.53 and its 200 day moving average is $49.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.46. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

