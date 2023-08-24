Icon Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 9,344 British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,145,000 after purchasing an additional 582,790 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,290,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 148.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 11,283 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTI stock opened at $32.56 on Thursday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $31.62 and a 52 week high of $42.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.69.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

