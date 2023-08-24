Icon Wealth Partners LLC Takes $263,000 Position in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.99% of the company’s stock.
Rentokil Initial Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:RTO opened at $37.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.10. Rentokil Initial plc has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $41.55.
Rentokil Initial Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.
Rentokil Initial Profile
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
