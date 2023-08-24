Icon Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in SAP by 40.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth $225,000. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in shares of SAP by 10.7% during the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 9,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of SAP by 9.7% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 32,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SAP opened at $140.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.24 and a 200-day moving average of $129.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $165.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.18. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $78.22 and a 52-week high of $145.10.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.17). SAP had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

SAP has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SAP from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.50.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

