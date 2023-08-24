Icon Wealth Partners LLC Invests $220,000 in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 141,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the first quarter valued at $2,483,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Down 2.8 %

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.01. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $38.29.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.

In other ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 18,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $626,329.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,366,941 shares in the company, valued at $45,778,854.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 232,498 shares of company stock worth $8,146,144.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Articles

